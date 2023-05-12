Toronto Dominion Bank Has $169,000 Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,369 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 102,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 57.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 2.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

PTON stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.79.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 686.29% and a negative net margin of 79.82%. The firm had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Peloton Interactive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

