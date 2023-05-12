Toronto Dominion Bank Has $216,000 Holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,528 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSM stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.59.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

