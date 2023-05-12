Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Holdings in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in McEwen Mining were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in McEwen Mining by 116.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 264,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 142,286 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 48.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 342,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 112,600 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 37.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 22,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUX opened at $7.82 on Friday. McEwen Mining Inc has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average is $6.62. The company has a market cap of $370.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.28.

McEwen Mining ( NYSE:MUX Get Rating ) (TSE:MUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.56). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 86.45% and a negative return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $28.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

MUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on McEwen Mining from $9.50 to $10.75 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of McEwen Mining to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $10.75 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

