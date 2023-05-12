Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $116,000 in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,218 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 123,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 39,711 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 202,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 114,480 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 35,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.97% of the company’s stock.
Ballard Power Systems Price Performance
Shares of BLDP opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.26, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on BLDP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.82.
About Ballard Power Systems
Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.
