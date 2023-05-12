Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $116,000 in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,218 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 123,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 39,711 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 202,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 114,480 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 35,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 20,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of BLDP opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.26, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a negative net margin of 206.98%. The business had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLDP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.82.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.