Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $82,000 in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 56,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 239,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CDC opened at $58.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.68. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $57.22 and a 12-month high of $72.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,169.04 and a beta of 0.68.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,159.42%.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

