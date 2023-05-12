Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $86,000 in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000. DMG Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 28,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $474,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 238,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

IGSB stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $51.45.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.