Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

NYSE:UL opened at $54.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.68. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

Unilever Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

UL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Featured Articles

