Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New $35,000 Investment in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,601 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in VAALCO Energy by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 232,415 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 41,778 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $100,110,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in VAALCO Energy by 165.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 250,549 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 156,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VAALCO Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on VAALCO Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

VAALCO Energy stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $401.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $8.77.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.59 million during the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 43.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This is an increase from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

