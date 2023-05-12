Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New Investment in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTO. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter worth $9,622,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter valued at about $581,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rentokil Initial Price Performance
RTO opened at $40.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average of $32.88. Rentokil Initial plc has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $40.44.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RTO shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
About Rentokil Initial
Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm’s products and services protect people from pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, UK and Sub-Saharan Africa, Asia and MENAT, and Pacific.
