Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New Investment in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTO. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter worth $9,622,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter valued at about $581,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

RTO opened at $40.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average of $32.88. Rentokil Initial plc has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $40.44.

Rentokil Initial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.3169 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RTO shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

About Rentokil Initial

(Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm’s products and services protect people from pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, UK and Sub-Saharan Africa, Asia and MENAT, and Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.