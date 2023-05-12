Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New Investment in Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 72,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WRN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Western Copper and Gold by 16.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 548,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 76,276 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 784.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 440,263 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 449,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 76.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 69,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Copper and Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WRN opened at $1.64 on Friday. Western Copper and Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.96 million, a P/E ratio of -54.67 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74.

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

