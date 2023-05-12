Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases New Shares in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FLEX LNG by 721.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,172,000 after buying an additional 947,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,060,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 147.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,656,000 after buying an additional 201,876 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in FLEX LNG by 220.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 193,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter worth $5,068,000. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FLNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of FLEX LNG in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Danske lowered shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

FLEX LNG Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:FLNG opened at $32.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.43. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.93.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $97.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.70 million. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 54.05% and a return on equity of 16.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 85.23%.

FLEX LNG Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.