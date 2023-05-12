Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases New Stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 45,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,632.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
United Natural Foods Trading Up 0.3 %
United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.60). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Natural Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Roth Mkm downgraded United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on United Natural Foods from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.71.
About United Natural Foods
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
