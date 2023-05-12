Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases Shares of 1,000 Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 68,527 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 179.3% in the 4th quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 154,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 99,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Fluor
In other Fluor news, insider James R. Breuer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $151,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,265.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Fluor Trading Down 1.7 %
Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fluor from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.86.
Fluor Profile
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
