Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases Shares of 2,585 Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at about $440,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $819,000. Finally, Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Down 7.1 %

TFPM stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $17.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.73.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $43.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

