Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,909,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,025,000 after acquiring an additional 199,964 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,991,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,637,000 after purchasing an additional 357,872 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,208,000 after buying an additional 460,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,677,000 after buying an additional 248,297 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $62.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.49. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $44.99 and a twelve month high of $63.77.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

