Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 10,846 Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,846 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ero Copper were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Ero Copper during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 474.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 26,013 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Ero Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ero Copper by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Ero Copper by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,725,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,527,000 after acquiring an additional 340,556 shares in the last quarter. 47.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ero Copper Price Performance

Ero Copper stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.42. Ero Copper Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $20.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Ero Copper had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. Analysts expect that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ERO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

