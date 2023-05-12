Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 14,660 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,660 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 5,307.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,047,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,674 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 165.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 303,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 765,397 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the third quarter worth about $10,257,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,558,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after buying an additional 233,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Shares of LAC opened at $21.36 on Friday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $33.10. The company has a current ratio of 18.13, a quick ratio of 18.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -30.51 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.35.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

