Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 19,010 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,010 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 81.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 38.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SilverCrest Metals Price Performance

NYSEMKT:SILV opened at $6.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $979.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SilverCrest Metals ( NYSEMKT:SILV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $40.79 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SILV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins dropped their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

About SilverCrest Metals

(Get Rating)

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.