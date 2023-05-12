Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 28,346 Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,253 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 28,346 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 225.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,588 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 924.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,840 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 618,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXK shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Endeavour Silver from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.79.

EXK opened at $3.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.49. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $659.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $81.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.22 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 4.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include the Terronera property in Jalisco, the El Compas property, the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and the Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

