Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,041 Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Sprott were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Sprott by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Sprott by 189.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sprott by 146.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Sprott during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SII opened at $35.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.03 million, a PE ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 1.17. Sprott Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.35.

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.99 million during the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 14.13%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is 135.14%.

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

