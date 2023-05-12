Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 34,110 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 82.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,492 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 34,110 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 46.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,661,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,124,000 after acquiring an additional 528,100 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 693,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 341,471 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,757,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 6,223.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 212,661 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 209,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,641,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDOC opened at $24.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average is $26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $44.66.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 285.51%. The company had revenue of $637.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.71 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $98,320.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,351.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $30,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,408 shares in the company, valued at $616,525.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $98,320.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,629 shares in the company, valued at $396,351.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,423 shares of company stock worth $1,521,260. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDOC. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.78.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.

