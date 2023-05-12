Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 412 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRFZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRFZ stock opened at $157.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.81 and a fifty-two week high of $179.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.44.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.601 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This is a boost from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

