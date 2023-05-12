Toronto Dominion Bank Takes $174,000 Position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RXO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in RXO during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 9.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RXO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of RXO in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on RXO from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on RXO in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.62.

RXO Price Performance

RXO stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. RXO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.15.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. RXO’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that RXO, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RXO

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

