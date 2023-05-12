Toronto Dominion Bank Takes $36,000 Position in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Symbotic during the third quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Symbotic Stock Down 5.5 %

Symbotic stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. Symbotic Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $32.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.94 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $266.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.61) earnings per share. Symbotic’s quarterly revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,815 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $65,561.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,414.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 49,326 shares of company stock worth $846,941 over the last ninety days. 41.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Symbotic in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Symbotic from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Symbotic from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Symbotic from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Symbotic from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.23.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.