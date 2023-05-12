Toronto Dominion Bank Takes $72,000 Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 621.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart Stock Up 2.8 %

CRMT stock opened at $88.00 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $127.05. The stock has a market cap of $560.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.26). America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

America’s Car-Mart Profile

(Get Rating)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.