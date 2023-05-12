Toronto Dominion Bank Takes Position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at $1,579,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 501.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 21,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GFS opened at $53.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.07. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $72.50.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 17.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GFS. Raymond James raised their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.87.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

