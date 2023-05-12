Toronto Dominion Bank Takes Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 12,535 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 4,526,513 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,159,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. 50.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 204.22 and a beta of 1.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 2,444.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

