Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Trex were worth $5,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Trex by 442.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Trex by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Trex by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $58.09 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $67.78. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.01.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Trex had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TREX shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

