Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Twilio from $77.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Twilio from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Twilio from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Twilio from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.30.

Twilio Price Performance

TWLO stock opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17. Twilio has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $112.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $543,534.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,462,833.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $543,534.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,462,833.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson bought 158,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.26 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,204.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,397 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,874.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,842 shares of company stock valued at $2,490,031 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 263.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

