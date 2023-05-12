Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 5,230.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 204,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,032,000 after acquiring an additional 200,967 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,459,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 392,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,482,000 after acquiring an additional 111,020 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,347,000 after acquiring an additional 101,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 1,551.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 85,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,708,000 after acquiring an additional 80,315 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $273,498.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $6,023,484.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total transaction of $560,598.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $273,498.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,484.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,803 shares of company stock worth $11,467,625. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

TYL stock opened at $388.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $353.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.18 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.11 and a fifty-two week high of $425.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $452.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TYL has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.38.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.