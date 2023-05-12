Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.63.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VERV. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

VERV stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. Verve Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 291.5% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 263,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 196,276 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 494,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after buying an additional 328,340 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Further Reading

