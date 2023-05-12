Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,124 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,768,000 after buying an additional 837,450 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,366,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,904,000 after buying an additional 237,651 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.8% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,671,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,795,000 after buying an additional 423,260 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 35.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,340,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,164,000 after buying an additional 609,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,310,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,276,000 after buying an additional 218,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on VSCO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average is $37.41. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $51.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 141.99% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

