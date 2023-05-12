W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. Sells 1,952 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,953 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.0% of W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $3,148,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $563,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.1 %

AAPL stock opened at $173.75 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $176.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.22 and a 200 day moving average of $149.65.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

