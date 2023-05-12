Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 948,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,405 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $8,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.96. The company has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $18.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday. Macquarie lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.31.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

