Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZM. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at $306,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at $940,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 10.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 12.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 365,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,931,000 after buying an additional 41,405 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $64.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.45 and a 12 month high of $124.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 2.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. MKM Partners lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.25.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $644,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,488.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $198,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $644,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,488.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,669 shares of company stock valued at $6,910,705. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Articles

