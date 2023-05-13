236,187 Shares in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 236,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,718,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDS. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $652,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,991,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 3.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodside Energy Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WDS opened at $22.44 on Friday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day moving average is $23.90.

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.05.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Woodside Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

