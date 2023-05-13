380 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Acquired by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $438.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $486.44. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $430.93 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.50.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 22.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

