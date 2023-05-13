A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Short Interest Down 26.9% in April

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 688,800 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the April 15th total of 942,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at A-Mark Precious Metals

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $33,155.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Carol Meltzer sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $33,155.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,959. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $634,941. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 731.7% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 443,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 389,784 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $19,975,000. Praetorian PR LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $7,900,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after purchasing an additional 192,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 188,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMRK. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

AMRK opened at $37.34 on Friday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $40.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of -0.05.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 12.84%.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

