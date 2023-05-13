ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $5,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ABM Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ABM Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ABM Industries by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in ABM Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $134,725.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 3,000 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $135,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,743 shares in the company, valued at $16,754,457.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $134,725.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,517.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABM Industries Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on ABM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $43.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.09. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $50.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.56%.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

Further Reading

