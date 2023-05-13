Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) Director Beth C. Seidenberg Purchases 60,000 Shares

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Rating) Director Beth C. Seidenberg acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Acelyrin Stock Performance

Acelyrin stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. Acelyrin, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $25.84.

