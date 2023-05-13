Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMS. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $147.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $85.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.13. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $75.02 and a one year high of $153.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.55.

In related news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $1,973,278.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

