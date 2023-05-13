AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Position Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 589,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,499 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $6,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 221.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 24,817 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth about $193,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 13,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $138,020.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,605.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morris A. Davis sold 13,998 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $138,020.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,605.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 382,608 shares of company stock valued at $3,592,766 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Argus cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.69.

Shares of AGNC opened at $9.17 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $12.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.83 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 49.78% and a positive return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 15.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.31%.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

