Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Short Interest Up 25.0% in April

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 840,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Insider Activity at Alkami Technology
In related news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 25,141 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $317,028.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 537,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,772,831. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 38.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkami Technology
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Alkami Technology by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Alkami Technology Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ ALKT opened at $12.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alkami Technology has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $17.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 0.03.
Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $55.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alkami Technology will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.
Alkami Technology Company Profile
Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.
