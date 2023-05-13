Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,497 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.2% of Arjuna Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 696,835 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 22,447 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 95,129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 14,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,133 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,467 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $110.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 262.52, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

