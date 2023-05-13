Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arjuna Capital raised its position in Amazon.com by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 57,497 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 696,835 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 22,447 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial raised its position in Amazon.com by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 95,129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 14,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.12.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,133 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,467 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $110.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 262.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

