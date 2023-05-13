Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,596 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.8% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $110.26 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 262.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,133 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,467 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.12.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

