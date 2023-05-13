Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.8% of Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 309,649 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $26,011,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Blue Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $1,815,000. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 814.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 164,254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 146,292 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 2,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,133 shares of company stock worth $7,233,467 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $110.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 262.52, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

