Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Increased by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,447 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,165,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,133 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,467 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $110.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.52, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

