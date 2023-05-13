AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lowered its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,108 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 280.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,493 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 429.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 232,024 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 875,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,772,000 after acquiring an additional 186,385 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,582,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 68,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMC Networks

In other AMC Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,271.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $602.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.68 and a beta of 1.18. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $42.67.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $717.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.77 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 41.38% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AMC Networks from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AMC Networks from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments. The Domestic Operations segment includes programming services and AMC Broadcasting and Technology.

