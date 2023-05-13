ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,644 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,103,000 after purchasing an additional 166,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 775,299 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 58,523 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 465,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,818,000 after acquiring an additional 38,142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,147 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after acquiring an additional 66,843 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 419,331 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 95,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $94.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.76 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANIP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.